Pakistan condemns Israel’s decision to legalize more West Bank settlements

Pakistan on Tuesday strongly condemned Israel’s recent decision to legalize nine settlements in the Occupied Palestinian Territory of West Bank.

A statement issued by the Foreign Office said it is a clear and flagrant violation of international law and relevant United Nations resolutions. It further encroaches upon the rights of the people of Palestine.

The illegal and unjust Israeli action would further aggravate the tense situation and undermine the prospect of peace in the region, it added.

The international community must make greater efforts to stop Israel from creating conditions which hinder the achievement of the two-state solution.

Full support for Palestinians

Pakistan reiterated its full support to the people of Palestine and the Palestinian cause, and calls for the establishment of an independent state of Palestine, on pre-1967 borders with East Jerusalem as the capital.

Israel’s security cabinet decision

Israel’s security cabinet announced it will authorize nine settlements in the occupied West Bank.

“In response to the murderous terrorist attacks in Jerusalem, the security cabinet decided unanimously to authorize nine communities in Judea and Samaria,” the office Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said in a statement on Sunday that included the name Israel uses for the West Bank.

“These communities have existed for many years, some have existed for decades,” it said.

The so-called “wild” settlements were built without authorization from the Israeli government.