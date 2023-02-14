Videos » Nadeem Malik Nadeem Malik Live | SAMAA TV | 14th February 2023 Nadeem Malik Live | SAMAA TV | 14th February 2023 Feb 14, 2023 Nadeem Malik Live | SAMAA TV | 14th February 2023 Recommended Alvi asks Dar to implement mini budget through bill, not ordinance Senate session adjourned after ruckus over ‘honest prime minister’ debate PSL 8 live score updates: Karachi Kings struggling in pursuit of 200 Related Stories You can save thousands of rupees a year if you just control these two compulsive habits ‘Helps me save money, time’: Karachi woman breaks through barriers riding a motorbike VIDEO: Captured Indian centurion tanks welcome visitors at Lahore Army Museum Most Popular WATCH: French model bizarre intro at Miss Universe leaves internet in splits Virgin Atlantic airline suspends services to Pakistan These are top 10 Pakistani YouTubers of 2022