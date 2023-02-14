Finance minister presents Rs170b mini budget in NA

GST increased from 17% to 18%

Sales tax on luxury items increased from 17% to 25%

Farmers to get Rs30 billion loans; Rs6.4 billion subsidy proposed on agricultural machinery, farmers to get loans on easy installments to set up solar power tube wells

FED increased by 20% on first class and business class air tickets

Duty on cement increased by 2% from Rs1.5/kg to Rs2/kg

Increase in FED on cigarettes, and aerated and sugary drinks. Tax on retail price of beverages to be increased by 10%

Govt to receive 10% WTH on elaborate weddings

No increase in tax on commodities of daily use, including wheat, rice, milk, pulses, vegetables, eggs, poultry and meat

Govt sets $4 billion target for IT industry

Benazir Income Support Program (BISP) to get additional Rs40 billion, beneficiaries’ monthly disbursement to be raised

SBP sets agricultural loans target to Rs1,819 billion

Rs30 billion allocated for youth business loan scheme

PM, cabinet to adopt austerity measures

PM to take nation into confidence on mini budget

In a bid to fulfil the IMF conditions, Finance Minister Ishaq Dar on Wednesday presented Rs170 billion Finance Bill 2023 in the Lower House of parliament.

The National Assembly session was held under the chair of Speaker Raja Pervaiz Ashraf. The speaker said there would be no question-answer session during today’s session.

The session was later adjourned till the morning of Feb 17.

Ishaq Dar lashed out at the previous PTI government for allegedly mishandling the economic affairs of the country. After the “selected government” took over, we became the country’s economy fell from 24th to 47th position worldwide, he lamented.

He urged on the floor of the House to set up a national commission to probe into who really damaged the economy of the country.

The finance minister said the PDM government came into power last year and inherited a poor economy.

He said the GDP increased by $112 billion during the previous PML-N government, but the figure was only $26 billion during the PTI period.

Dar said that in 2013, the per-capita income in Pakistan was $1,389, Pakistan’s economy ranked 24th in the world, the stock exchange was ranked first in the world.

He further told the House that the IMF has hinted at implementation of various issues, the circular debt is increasing. Instead of Rs3. trillion, only Rs1.6 trillion are received, which is harmful for any economy, he observed.

In an address on the floor of the House, Dar said the purpose of the bill was to give legislative effect to the taxation proposals of the federal government to stabilize the economy in the aftermath of the recent flood.

The minister claimed the measures will stabilize prices and increase income, and GDP growth will improve, He said the economy will slow down initially, but production will increase gradually.

The economic growth rate, he claimed, will increase beyond 4%.

Later, FBR officials claimed the government also increased tax on sugar by 1% from 17% to 18%.

The mini budget shall come into force the day after President Arif Alvi signs it into law.

Bill to be approved by Monday

Moments after presenting the mini budget in the assembly, a confident Finance Minister Dar told Samaa TV that the Supplementary Finance Bill will be passed on Monday.

He further said he was in touch with the IMF, and they continued to exchange information.

“The Senate chairman has given till Friday to get the bill approved,” he added.

He said this was a necessary process to complete the constitutional process.

He also said the IMF has already sent a Memorandum of Economic and Financial Policies (MEFP) to the IMF. Pakistan and IMF have begun discussions on MEFP, he added.

Federal cabinet approves Finance Bill 2023

On Tuesday night, a federal cabinet meeting with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif in the chair had approved the Finance Bill 2023 that will impose phenomenal taxes in a bid to fulfil IMF conditions to revive the loan program.

A scheduled press conference by Finance Minister Ishaq Dar to brief the media on the IMF program and proposed tax measures, was cancelled at the last moment.

Even before introduction of the bill, cigarettes were reported to have become expensive in the market. The price of a pack of various brands of cigarettes hiked by Rs20 to Rs30.

The cabinet had also approved the decisions of the Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) for increasing gas and electricity prices, and a plan to manage circular debt.

Prime Minister Sharif also approved the recommendations of a committee earlier set up to suggest austerity measures in government offices.

Finance Minister Ishaq Dar had briefed the cabinet meeting about his meeting with President Arif Alvi in which the latter asked the minister to get the Finance Bill approved from parliament instead of implementing it through an ordinance.

He also briefed the meeting on the economic situation and took the PM into confidence on the affairs to be settled with the IMF, as well as the mini budget.

Cabinet waives off electricity bills for flood-affected areas

The federal cabinet had also approved a waiver of electricity bills for people in the flood-affected areas of Sindh, Balochistan and south Punjab.

The meeting approved Rs10.34 billion subsidy for consumers of the flood-hit areas for August and September 2022.

Only consumers utilizing up to 300 units of electricity would be able to avail the facility.