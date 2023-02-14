Pakistan Navy’s multinational peace drill concludes

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday said Pakistan Navy’s multinational AMAN-23 exercise would pave the way for making the region more peaceful and secure with combined efforts by all stakeholders.

The PM was speaking at the culmination ceremony of the exercise held in the North Arabian Sea.

Chief of Naval Staff Adm Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi welcomed Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif as the chief guest.

The premier thanked the participating regional and extra-regional navies for displaying their commitment to collaborative maritime security and joining hands for peaceful co-existence.

Minister for Federal Education and Professional Training Rana Tanveer Hussain, SAPM Fahd Hussain, Sindh governor and chief minister, the chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee, the army and air chiefs were also present.

In addition, ambassadors, high commissioners, senior military officers, defense and naval attaches of various countries also witnessed the fleet review.

Prime Minister Sharif observed various naval operational maneuvers and drills.

At the Maritime Counterterrorism Demonstration held in Karachi on Monday during the exercise, Sindh Governor Kamran Tessori appreciated the efforts of the navy, while a number of observers, foreign diplomats, government officials and senior armed forces officials witnessed it.