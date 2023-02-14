Gold price dips by Rs1,700 a tola to Rs195,900

Continuing its downward trend for the second consecutive day, the price of gold in the domestic market registered a slight dip of Rs1,700 on Tuesday.

According to the prices notified by the Gems and Jewellers Association, Al Haj Haroon Rasheed Chand, the price of one tola of 24-karat gold decreased by Rs1,700 to reach Rs195,900.

Similarly, the price of 10 grams of gold fell by Rs1,457 to Rs167,953. But the price of 10 grams of 22-karat gold remained unchanged at Rs153,957.

In the international market, the precious metal’s value fell by $5 to $1,855 per ounce.

A tola of 24-karat silver was sold for Rs2,130, while price of 10 grams of the metal remained changed for Rs1,8261.3.

Internationally, silver was traded for as little as $21.74 on Tuesday.