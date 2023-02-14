5G launch ‘impossible’ amid power tariff hike, NA panel warned

A delegation of the telecom industry briefed the National Assembly Standing Steering Committee on Information Technology that 5G technology launch in Pakistan would be impossible amid the electricity price hike.

The meeting was presided over by standing committee member Naz Baloch.

The telecom sector representatives told the committee that profit margin of the industry has been reduced significantly due to the recent economic crisis.

They said the industry registered a 1.5% profit margin to the Universal Service Fund in Pakistan.

Also, they could not import telecom-related gadgets, as letters of credit could not be opened, which is hampering service.

They asked the committee to forward recommendations to the federal government to solve their problems.

An IT Ministry member told the meeting that the reason for financial crimes was illegal SIMs.

He said the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority had launched live biometric verification to counter issuance of illegal SIMs. Now, he said, SIMs would not be issued through dummy fingerprints.