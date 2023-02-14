Fitch downgrades Pakistan’s troubled economy to “-CCC”

Hong Kong based global ratings agency Fitch has downgraded the long-term rating for Pakistan’s economy to “- CCC” from “+ CCC” with no outlook assigned due to the country’s worsening liquidity crisis and policy risks despite edging towards resumption of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) program.

The downgrade followed similar downgrade by other ratings troika firms including Moody’s and S&P.

In a ratings brief issued on Tuesday evening, Fitch stated that the key drivers for the poor rating were worsening in liquidity, policy risks, under pressure reserves, large refinancing risks, declining current account deficit but with potential of widening again, difficult IMF conditions, domestic political challenges, funding contingent on IMF program, renewed commitment by authorities, funding in the pipeline, government committed to debt service, and restructuring cannot be fully excluded.

Under pressure reserves

Fitch, which does not offer economic outlooks for countries rated below “+ CCC”, said that one of the critical areas of concern were low foreign exchange reserves of $2.9 billion per the latest data released by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).

This, Fitch said, was worth less than three weeks of imports, and was down from a peak reserves of more than $20 billion at end-August 2021.

“Falling reserves reflect large, albeit declining, current account deficits (CADs), external debt servicing and earlier forex intervention by the central bank,” Fitch said, adding that it appears that the SBP had imposed an informal exchange-rate cap in the fourth quarter of 2022 – referring to a period where the dollar’s value in the interbank was kept stagnant even as it increased in the open market.

“We expect reserves to remain at low levels, though we do forecast a modest recovery during the remainder of FY23, due to anticipated inflows and the recent removal of the exchange rate cap,” Fitch said.

Large refinancing risks

Fitch said that Pakistan has external public-debt liabilities of over $7 billion in the remainder of the fiscal year while liabilities for FY24 also remain high.

The rating agency expected that it expects the $3 billion loan deposits from China (SAFE) to be rolled over, while another $1.7 billion loans obtained from Chinese commercial banks will likely be refinanced in the near future as well.

The Chinese SAFE deposits, it said, are scheduled to mature in two instalments: a $2 billion tranche in March and a further $1 billion in June.

CAD declining, but may widen again

Fitch noted that Pakistan’s current account deficit (CAD) stood at $3.7 billion in the second half of 2022, down from $9 billion in the second half of 2021. This means, that the forecast for full-year deficit of stood at $4.7 billion (1.5% of GDP) in FY23. This is down from $17 billion (4.6% of GDP) in FY22.

The CAD has been narrowed thanks to restrictions on imports and forex (un)availability, as well as by fiscal tightening, higher interest rates and measures to limit energy consumption.

But reports of backlogs of unpaid imports in Pakistan’s ports indicate that the CAD could increase once additional funding becomes available. But Fitch expects that the exchange-rate depreciation could limit the rise of CAD as the authorities hope to finance imports through banks without disturbing the official reserves.

Even though they have slowed, Fitch hoped that higher remittance inflows could help the economy recover after they were partly switched to unofficial channels in the fourth quarter of ’22 to benefit from more favorable exchange rates in the parallel (black) market.

Difficult IMF conditions

Fitch noted that technical and policy issues had held up the ninth review of the IMF including shortfalls in revenue collection, energy subsidies and policies inconsistent with a market-determined exchange rate. “We understand that completion of the review hinges on additional front-loaded revenue measures and increases to regulated electricity and fuel prices,” Fitch said.

Challenging political context

One key challenge that Islamabad will have to deal with would be the challenging poltical scenario which will be created domestically as a result of implementing the tough measures advocated by the IMF.

A sharp economic slowdown and runaway inflation will prove to be socially and politically difficult. The devastation wrought by widespread floods last year only to add to the complications.

With elections due by October 2023, former prime minister Imran Khan, whose party will challenge the incumbent government in the elections, could prove tough for the government having earlier rejected an invitation by Prime Minister Shehbhaz Sharif to hold talks on national issues, including IMF negotiations.