Shahnawaz Dahani fractures finger in first match of PSL 8

Fast bowler Shahnawaz Dahani fractured his finger in the first match of Pakistan Super League (PSL 8) against Lahore Qalandars and could miss rest of the matches this season.

Shahnawaz Dahani suffered the injury while he was trying to catch the ball in the 16th over when Sikandar Raza hit a shot.

The fast bowler had to go to the hospital for x-ray and the report showed that his finger was fractured.

According to the sources, Multan Sultans were looking for the replacement of Shahnawaz Dahani already because he might not play in the event anymore.

It was also revealed that Carlos Brathwaite was contacted by Multan Sultans administration and he was in United Arab Emirates (UAE), waiting for the visa.

Shahnawaz Dahani gave away 40 runs in his four overs and picked up the only wicket on last ball of his spell.