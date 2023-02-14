Alvi asks Dar to implement mini budget through bill, not ordinance

The president has objected to implementation of the proposed mini budget in the form of an ordinance, it has been learned.

Earlier, Finance Minister Ishaq Dar met with the president and informed him about the government’s plan to implement the mini budget through an ordinance.

The ordinance is being reviewed by the ministries of finance and law.

After the president’s objections, a government team is considering a strategy. The president wants the mini budget to be presented in parliament in the form of a bill.

However, the government may contact the president again.

After approval from the cabinet, the president will be requested to issue an ordinance immediately. The government cannot promulgate ordinances during a joint session of parliament.

Sources say that if the government prorogues the ongoing joint session of parliament, then the president will have to be contacted to convene a new session.

They further say the government fears that the president may not agree to convene a session again.

President, finance minister talk IMF deal, mini budget

Earlier, in his meeting with the finance minister, President Alvi said the state will stand by the commitments made by the government with the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

Finance Minister Ishaq Dar said the government wanted to generate additional revenue by introducing more taxes through a mini budget implemented through an ordinance.

The president told the minister that it would be more appropriate to take the mini budget to parliament in the form of a bill.

President Alvi said the parliament’s session should be convened immediately so that the bill could be passed into law without any delay.

It is relevant to note that talks between the IMF and Pakistan resumed virtually on Monday.

Both sides look to reach a deal to unlock funding critical to keep the cash-strapped Pakistan afloat.

The two sides could not reach a deal last week as a visiting IMF delegation departed Islamabad after 10 days of talks, but said the negotiations would continue.