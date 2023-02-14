Governor, ECP huddle fails to decide Punjab polls date

A meeting between an Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) delegation and Punjab Governor Balighur Rehman on Tuesday failed to reach a conclusion on a date for elections in the province.

The two sides met on the orders of the Lahore High Court (LHC) to consult and fix a date for elections in the province.

The ECP secretary, who led the delegation in the meeting, told the media that the Punjab governor informed the meeting that he will use his ‘legal rights’ while fixing a date for the elections.

Imran, Alvi call

PTI Chairman Imran Khan and President Arif Alvi, in a telephonic conversation on Tuesday, reviewed legal options if the ECP did not comply with the Lahore High Court (LHC) orders.

Both PTI leaders discussed constitutional aspects of the LHC verdict.

SAMAA TV sources claimed President Alvi, while talking to Imran Khan, observed the ECP and the governor are deliberately delaying the election.

According to sources, Imran said the government is committing violation of Article 6 by not setting a date for elections.

LHC

Earlier, the LHC’s Justice Jawad Hassan disposed of a petition, filed by citizen Munir Ahmed, to issue directions to President Alvi to announce a date for elections in Punjab.

The LHC said directions have already been issued to the ECP to consult the Punjab governor and fix an election date.