MNA Ali Wazir released from jail after 26 months

After 26 months in captivity in various cases, MNA Ali Wazir has been released from Karachi’s Central Jail.

The MNA from South Waziristan and a senior leader of the Pashtun Tahaffuz Movement was arrested during the PTI government on December 16, 2020, from Peshawar.

He was booked in multiple cases for allegedly delivering hate speeches and inciting people against national institutions.

Cases were instituted against Wazir in Sindh and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. After his arrest, Ali Wazir was transferred to Sindh.

Now, his bails in all the cases have been approved. Ali Wazir had been in jail for 26 months.