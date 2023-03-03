Afflicted with human virus, Karachi’s forgotten heritage needs urgent attention

Before Partition, Karachi was so little in Muslim history; the city boasted a Parsi fire temple, Jewish synagogues, churches of most Christian denominations, and some of oldest temples in the subcontinent, wrote Alice Albinia in her most extraordinary travel book, Empires of the Indus: The Story of a River.

Take an evening stroll through the crowded sections of the old parts of the megalopolis today. You will find a vastly different outlook of the city.

Surrounded by the hustle and bustle of rush hour traffic on one side and extreme retail commerce on the other. But behind the colorful paints, bright neon signboards and the clutter of goods, stalls and people are structures with a different tale to tell.

If you perchance to frequent these areas either very early in the morning or very late at night, avoid the hustle and bustle, and look past the trash-strewn streets and turn your gaze to the buildings above. In that case, you will surely be treated to a journey in time.

The old city’s bazaars and homes have been built in many different art-deco styles, such as Hybridized-classical, Indo-gothic, Imperial-vernacular, Indo-Saracenic, and Anglo-Mughal.

The city’s younger generation, though, has mostly grown up away from the older areas of the city. They are, thus, bereft of exposure to the older Karachi and its sensibilities and values. As a result, they cannot recall how rich the city was before Partition in terms of its architecture and beautiful composition of interfaith harmony.

And should the daylight murder of these structures of yore continue, upcoming generations will completely lose their touch with the city their very ancestors helped build, and with it lose identity of who they are and where they have come from.

Walking through history

Entering the reclaimed walkway behind the Denso Hall Library (now restored) and passing through a beautiful walking trail constructed in recent years by noted Karachitte and architect Yaseem Lari, you will find different makeshift stalls nestled in narrow shops.

The area is a busy business hub, selling different items, from tools to groceries, at wholesale rates.

If you can manage to, just pause, lift your head, and look above the sea of people passing by. You will notice the exquisite craftsmanship on the old, nearly century-old buildings. Even though most are now in ruins, their legacy has lessons for the future of this city.

The beautifully crafted buildings from the Raj were residences and business centers for the Parsis, Hindus, Muslims and Christian communities.

British and the polity

British Raj governed the city for around 100 years. The rule was primarily bred out of the British’s interest in setting up a port in Sindh and a forward station against the Kalat State to the West and the myriad of hostile Sindhi and Baloch tribes to the North.

Based on existing settlements of the indigenous, largely Hindu population, the town took on a pluralistic touch under the Raj.

Primarily traders of the East and the West converged here. From the Parsi communities of Bombay and Iran to the Gujrati-speaking but predominantly Muslim (Khoja and Bohra) community – among them were a particular family that called itself the Jinnahs.

The arrival of the British positively changed the city’s fortunes in ways more than one. They brought increased commerce and trade to a sleepy fishing village by most accounts.

The British and then the Parsi, Hindu, Christian and Muslim communities, all played their part in developing this new city.

They built the roads and the railway stations. The docks and piers, the warehouses too.

As ships started to dock and steam engines whistled into stations, hotels and markets were built to house the travelling traders. The hustle and bustle of the burgeoning town grew. And with it, its plurality and the sense of ownership of a new city among its inhabitants.

Soon it emerged as a new City of Lights under the Raj in the previously untamed coastal hinterlands.

As the city grew, its multicultural, multiethnic and multireligious inhabitants started to construct buildings that reflected who they were. This could be seen in the various adornments, features, architecture and materials used to construct these buildings.

Some choices were made to reflect the owners’ status; others were more practical choices to remain cool in the hot summer months and withstand the torrents of monsoon.

These buildings were the jewel in the crown of the city – some buildings literally had crowns atop them.

The most important names who helped to develop Karachi were Sir Charles Napier, Sir Bartle Frere, James Walker, Sir James Strachan, former mayor of Karachi Jamshed Nusserwanjee Mehta, Shivratan Chandraratan Mohatta, and Jahangir Kothari. After Partition, Syed Kazim Hussain Rizvi was among the few who would always be remembered as rulers and servants of the city.

Now the only evidence to witness the glory of this pluralistic past, of how the needs of the commoners were paid as much attention as the needs of the elite, are the dilapidated old buildings which line the old areas of the city. But in which many have long been forgotten.

Synagogue or Jewish compound?

Hidden behind some stores in Ranchore Line is a forgotten building.

While thousands frequent it daily, few know to whom this closed-off, dilapidated, abandoned building belongs.

David Star visible on building.

Even most historians, city developers or those tasked with maintaining and preserving the city’s heritage have no clue what the building is.

Indeed, it is impossible to determine the purpose for which the building was created. Unlike similar constructions of its time, it does not mention when it was built, who owned it, or its purpose. Given the stones used and the overall architecture, one can only estimate when it was built. Maybe all of the building’s information has either eroded over time or has been covered with multiple signboards, paints or the decoration of the bright red oral spit.

The ruins of the building can still be seen by those adventurous enough to squeeze into the narrow crevices visible behind the city court and close to the well-known Buland Roll Point in the Pan Mandi area.

But taking a peek inside from cracks in the walled-up windows and doorways, one can only see the rubble of the crumbling structure strewn on the floor.

The only signs that let on to its origins are the presence of the Star of David (the Jewish symbol) and a sculpture of what appears to be a Rabbi (a Jewish clergyman) on a column on the building’s second floor.

But it remains unclear whether the building was a Synagogue (there is at least one known synagogue in the city, but this building is not it) or just the residence of a wealthy Jewish citizen.

Famous archaeologist and journalist Akhtar Baloch, who wrote about Ranchore Line’s known synagogue in his book, Keranchi Walla, did not get the opportunity to visit this building.

Iqbal Mandiya, who wrote the book “Aik dasht main ak sheher tha,” told SAMAA TV that there are several buildings along this road which need due attention and further discussion in mainstream discourse.

But concerning the building, about which he wrote nothing in his book, Mandiya expressed ignorance.

In fact, after being informed about it, he visited the site personally and confirmed the findings of SAMAA TV. However, he could not offer any view on whether this was a synagogue or a compound whose patron was a Jew. But what he was fast on was that this was definitely a building that added to Karachi’s rich heritage and must be preserved.

After the matter was raised with the concerned department in the Sindh government, they decided to initiate the process of preserving the building.

Dharamshala compound

In common Hindi, ‘Dharamshala’ refers to a shelter or rest house for spiritual pilgrims. Traditionally, Dharamshalas (pilgrims’ rest houses) are commonly constructed near pilgrimage destinations (often in remote areas) to give visitors a place to sleep for the night.

While tracing the ruins of one of the most prominent heritage sites of the city: Haji Moledina Dharamshala compound – commonly known as Maulvi Musafirkhana, the compound of a Dharamshala was accidentally found.

Located behind the popular Dilpasand sweets on MA Jinnah Road, the Dharamshala compound is now the residence of some shoemakers.

Locals know little of the Dharamshala’s history but still call it the Dharamshala compound.

The young men who were playing cricket inside the compound explained that the plausible reason for it being called that was that at one point in time, the words “Dharamshala” were inscribed into its walls. However, the location where the words appeared is today located under a cemented ladder in one corner of the compound, and barely even trace signs of an inscription remain.

While no historical record suggests its purpose, archaeologists believe it could have served as a way station for those travelling to the historic Hinglajmata Mandir, which lies further along the coast in what is today Balochistan. In addition, after the Partition and the exit of many native Hindu residents, the Dharamshala could have, over time traded hands into non-Hindu community members.

Now, residents have plastered their names there, erasing the history of the very buildings they were living in.

Unfortunately, this historical building has been hidden behind fresh plaster. However, a broken iron gate that leads to its inner annals tells of its ordeal.

Maulvi Musafirkhana

Just a stone’s throw away from the Dhramshala compound lies the Maulvi Musafirkhana and several historical Bhatiyar Khanas (Catering houses).

The presence of these buildings in proximity to the Dharamshala adds to the intrigue and history of the city.

If one passes by Maulvi Musafirkhana today, it is unlikely that one will be able to recognize where exactly the building is and what it was meant for.

With time, its yellow-sandstone structure has fallen into decay, and the unchecked encroachments in its premises have been completely defaced, making it unrecognizable to all but those with a trained eye.

Aeshwardas compound or Godhara compound

Karachi’s Napier Road – named after one of its biggest benefactors, Charles Napier – gained notoriety in post-Partition times as it competed with its counterparts in Multan and Lahore as a red light district of the city.

In front of the prominent Kothi khana (courtesan house) lies the Chappal galli, where several shops make and sell shoes. The remainder of the lane is occupied by a building called the Aeshwardas compound, otherwise known as the Godhara compound.

The compound stretches over at least 4,000 square yards, an Imambargah for residents of Napier road, and some warehouses complete this historic neighborhood. A Mandar located in this area has been turned into a warehouse.

On the Dharamshala, the Aeshwardas compound and a building behind Memon Masjid with beautiful art-deco (jharokha) balconies, he noted that he had omitted mention of them in his book.

About Aeshwardas, Mandiya offered that he belonged to the lower castes of the indigenous Hindu community who opted to live communally.

These were the slums of days gone by; residents would share common washrooms, kitchens and courtyards, with privacy afforded in the living quarters. These communal-style buildings

He said that in the past, philanthropists would construct such settlements for low-income residents or low-wage employees.

“These constructions should also be considered as heritage, and the government must preserve them,” he argued.

Concerned citizens

On a chilly Sunday morning, some curious citizens, not more than 10, mostly students and heritage lovers – and the odd former resident, take a walk in the vicinity of the famous Pakistan Chowk.

The walk is organized by the Pakistan Chowk Community Center, a collective for social action created and headed by noted architect Marvi Mazhar. While Mazhar used to lead the walk, she stumbled upon a willing aide in Shaheena Nauman, who has taken on the walks and expanded it, much to the glee of those who join this sexagenarian tour guide.

Walking around a few neighborhoods and narrow alleyways encircling the Pakistan Chowk area, Nauman points out several historical buildings, explains why they are historical, what kind of people lived there and the features of each building and the purpose it used to serve.

Many of these buildings are now decrepit and dilapidated. Some have fallen prey to the greed of a new generation which is grossly disconnected from the area and values each building not in its centenary history but in terms of area and the value it can bring if torn down and a much higher plaza built atop its ruins.

Many of these old structures, which date to a time before Partition, reflect various decorative and practical architecture. These include jafferies (Jefferies style windows), balconies with decorative iron grills, artwork, decorative use of concrete, stylized stone work, courtyards, huge gates, windows, and wooden artwork in the doors with foundations made of locally found ‘Gizri’ rocks.

They narrate the tale of life in a city still finding its feet.

One of the major buildings you come across on this route is the Mendoza building, the James Strachan market, the old Bank of India branch (complete with a small cycle stand inside), and old Siri trees towering over lanes to provide shade from the beating sun.

But to go into any of these buildings is to enter a completely different world altogether.

In one building, which seemed to have been built to house members of the indigenous Hindu community, you can still make out the carvings of sacred Hindu Gods on the walls, overseeing all who enter and leave.

While describing details of every old and deliberately decaying structure in the narrow alleyways along the fashioned trails, Shaheena Nauman pointed out how the new inhabitants who took over buildings left behind by their previous occupants after the chaos of Partition, would change the name of the building.

If a Muslim family came in possession of a building created and named after its Hindu owners, they would rename it and immortalize themselves atop its true origins.

Sneaky destruction of heritage

While pointing to the bright streaks of light pouring through the windows of one of the innumerable decrepit, dilapidated and abandoned buildings, Nauman explained to the collective shock of her little troupe that the building is currently experiencing a virus attack – a human virus that is.

She explained this virus slowly but surely ate up the buildings from the inside, leaving only its facade intact. A pretence, if you will, that all is well behind closed doors until it is too late and the patient is all but ready for collapse.

At that moment, the owners – who were complicit in not administering the necessary medicine in time– spring up with a convenient legal loophole that allows the government to authorize the demolition of buildings deemed dangerous or dangerous ruinous state.

THE SINDH BUILDING CONTROL (AMENDMENT) ACT, 2014, Section 7-F. Regulation of buildings:

(1) If any building or anything fixed thereon is deemed by the Authority to be in a ruinous state or likely to fall or in any way dangerous to any inhabitant of such building or of any neighbouring building or to any occupier thereof or to passers-by, the Authority may, by notice, require the owner or occupier of such building to take such action in regard to the building as may be specified in the notice and if there is the default, the Authority may take necessary steps itself and the cost incurred thereon shall be deemed to be a tax levied on the owner or occupier of the building under this Ordinance and be recovered accordingly. (2) If a building is in a dangerous condition, or otherwise unfit for human habitation, the Authority may prohibit the occupation of such building till it has been suitably repaired to the satisfaction of the Authority.“

She said that this is now a known modus operandi of the land mafia, which has swallowed dozens of buildings in the old city area without remorse or as much as raising an eyebrow at the authorities responsible for maintaining and preserving the city’s heritage.

Real estate agents of the area whom SAMAA TV spoke with said that land vacated after the “crumbling” of old buildings into dust is worth billions of rupees. And the high-rise, shiny plazas built atop them contain many more units than the original, and this prime real estate sells far more than what is a paltry cost to pay for the land.

Brewing crisis

Madad Ali Sindhi, a member of the technical committee formed by the Sindh government to oversee and preserve the listed heritage sites in Karachi, could only agree on the sadness associated with the silent destruction of the city’s history.

He noted that there were people with vested interests placed at various key positions within the provincial government, including the likes of the Sindh Building Control Authority (SBCA) and the Karachi Development Authority (KDA), who were content to look the other way as buildings are slowly demolished from the inside.

“The mafia first demolishes the internal structure of the building by setting it on fire, let it be abandoned, and, later, demolish the whole infrastructure,” he explained.

He said that most heritage sites are located in the city’s economic hub; hence every inch of land they cover is worth millions of rupees, so to line their pockets, they have been destroying the glory of the past.

Replying to a question, he let in on a secret that confirms the collusion of the government at various levels to prevent any preservation efforts: the heritage committee, which he is a part of, has been tasked with overseeing 1,700 buildings across the city that they listed as heritage sites and they have been allocated no workforce whatsoever to stop the mafia.

Pointing out several buildings that have been destroyed in the past, he noted that the most recent victims were the bungalows of Sir Ghulam Hussain Hidayat Ullah and Hassan Ali Effendi.

He added that when they turn to the law, the SBCA has strict rules and regulations that do not permit the demolition of internal infrastructure. Still, those at the helm of affairs conveniently look away even with evidence staring at them in the face. They only spring into action when it is too late, and not tearing down a structure would be the real crime against any passers-by.

He further claimed that most non-governmental organizations (NGOs) working to preserve the city’s heritage and other big fish are also actively involved in this shadowy business.

“Actually, it’s they (NGOs and scouts) who give ideas about the loopholes in the laws and flaws in structures of old buildings to developers to exploit,” he claimed.

What does the SBCA law says

The Sindh Building Control Amendment act 2014 says that if a building is in a dangerous condition and may cause harm to the people living in it, neighboring buildings, or people passing by, the Authority may give notice to the owner or occupier of the building to take necessary actions to fix it. Suppose the owner or occupier fails to take action. In that case, the Authority can take necessary steps to fix the building and charge the cost to the owner or occupier as a tax. Additionally, suppose a building is unfit for human habitation. In that case, the Authority may prohibit its occupation until it has been properly repaired to the satisfaction of the Authority.