Sports » Cricket

Tickets for PSL matches in Lahore go on sale

Lahore will host nine matches of PSL 2023, including final
Samaa Web Desk Feb 14, 2023
<p>PSL final tickets for many enclosures are sold out already. PHOTO: PSL</p>

Pakistan Super League (PSL 8) final tickets for many enclosures were sold out as soon as the sale begin for the PSL Lahore matches on Tuesday.

Only Wasim Akram enclosure tickets can be bought right now (as of 4:30 pm on Tuesday) which are worth Rs. 18,000.

Tickets for all other enclosures were sold out within some hours whereas tickets for playoffs matches were also sold.

For the playoff matches, the premium tickets can be bought for Rs. 6000 whereas general tickets for playoffs can be bought for Rs. 1000.

The season passes for Lahore matches can be bought for Rs. 18,710 whereas for premium season pass was available for Rs. 10,710.

On the other hand, season pass for Rawalpindi’s matches were also available. The VIP season passes were available for Rs. 13, 230 whereas premium passes were available for Rs. 8,370.

