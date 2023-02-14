Historical launch of Pakistani herbal seeds into outer space praised

The Advisory Panel on Traditional Medicine Member and WHO Chief Scientist Prof. Dr. Liu Xinmin on Tuesday emphasized the importance of the “Chinese-Pakistan Cooperation on Medicinal Plants”, and said that the launch of Pakistani herbal seeds into outer space in June 2022 was a historical event.

The hybrid seeds, prepared at the International Center for Chemical and Biological Sciences (ICCBS), University of Karachi, for short trips to space will help scientists to develop new varieties, he said, adding that these varieties can help feed the world’s growing population, in the changing climate, and also treat incurable diseases.

He was talking to a group of scientists at the ICCBS, University of Karachi, before his departure to China.

Prof. Dr. M. Iqbal Choudhary, Director of the International Center for Chemical and Biological Sciences, and COMSTECH Coordinator General, thanked the famous Chinese scientists for his visit to ICCBS, University of Karachi.

It is pertinent to mention here that China Manned Space Agency (CMSA) had launched Pakistani herbal seeds into outer space in June 2022 and, after six months flying, returned them safely to the earth in December.

Prof. Liu Xinmin pointed out that China and Pakistan have a long history of traditional medicines.

Traditional Chinese Medicines (TMC) is practiced in China, while Pakistani owned a long history of Traditional Unani Medicine (TUM) to practice against the common ailments.

He said that the prospects of Chinese-Pakistan Cooperation were massive. The cooperation in Science and Technology is a significant fragment of the China-Pakistan bilateral relations.