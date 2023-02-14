These 200 android apps may steal your data – are you affected?

Hundreds of Android mobile phone apps have been identified as stealing user data and using it for their own purposes.

Although Google Play Protect, Google’s security system, is active in detecting such apps, some have managed to escape its notice.

According to reports, at least 200 such apps have been identified, and users are being warned to delete them immediately.

The apps in question are capable of not only stealing user data but also damaging mobile phones.

Google Play Protect is designed to detect and remove such malicious apps from users’ devices, but it is not always successful in doing so.

As a result, it is important for users to be vigilant and take steps to protect their data and devices.

Experts recommend that users only download apps from trusted sources such as Google Play Store, which has stringent security measures in place.

Additionally, users should regularly review the permissions granted to their apps and only grant access to data that is necessary for the app’s functioning.

By taking these precautions, users can protect themselves from falling victim to malicious apps that can compromise their privacy and security.

Here is the list: