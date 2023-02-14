Tayyip Erdogan names daughter born to quake victim, recites azaan in ears

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan makes it to social media with his video of reciting “call to prayer” in the ears of a newborn girl of an earthquake victim.

Erdogan on Tuesday visited Basaksehir Cam and Sakura City hospitals in Istanbul and met the injured admitted there.

During the visit, he met a female victim who just had been blessed with a daughter.

Turk president after reciting the call to prayer in the ears of the infant, also named her “Ayse Betul,” repeating it three times.

The naming came at the request of the baby’s mother.