PSL Match 2 Preview: Karachi Kings vs Peshawar Zalmi

Pakistan’s skipper Babar Azam will take on his former team Karachi Kings on Tuesday in Karachi, while playing for his new team Peshawar Zalmi in Pakistan Super League (PSL 8).

Interestingly, Babar Azam lost last four matches while representing Karachi Kings against Peshawar Zalmi in last two seasons, so he would be looking to extend Peshawar Zalmi’s winning streak.

On the other hand, Peshawar Zalmi were boosted by the inclusion of Shakib Al Hasan in their team, who reached Karachi in the afternoon, few hours before the match.

New Zealand’s all-rounder Jimmy Neesham also joined the Peshawar Zalmi squad whereas Karachi Kings’ James Vince, Imran Tahir, Matthew Wade and Tabraiz Shamsi also joined the squad.

Muhammad Amir was asked about facing Babar Azam in the PSL, to which he replied that he would bowl to Babar Azam like any tail-ender, as they are all equal for him.