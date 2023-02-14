Now Umrah pilgrims can arrive, depart through any airport in Saudi Arabia

Extending facilities for the Umrah pilgrims, the government of Saudi Arabia has allowed all foreigners visiting the country to perform Umrah to arrive and depart through any airport in the country.

In a circular issued by General Authority of Civil Aviation (GACA), all national and foreign airlines must allow Umrah passengers to arrive and depart on schedule flights through any international airport in Saudi Arabia.

The airlines have been warned to strictly comply with the orders of the government. Or else, the violators will face legal action.

“Failure to comply with circulars issued by GACA is an explicit violation of Government’s orders. Legal procedures shall be initiated against violators who will be held responsible.”