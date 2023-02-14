Mahira Khan faces backlash for exorbitant prices of her new clothing brand

Popular Pakistani actor Mahira Khan launched her clothing brand by the name “M by Mahira” featuring solid white outfits, however, the brand’s price tags have quickly become a topic of discussion on social media.

After much anticipation, the clothing line “M for Mahira” was launched on February 14.

Since its launch, Mahira’s new clothing line has caused quite a stir, with many people questioning whether the actress is attempting to fleece the public in her name and fame as she’s selling a simple white kurta for Rs24,000.

One person also pointed out that the Raees actor had previously spoken about wanting to create an affordable fashion line, and the high price of some items seems to contradict her statement.

Despite the criticism, there are others who believe that the actress is entitled to price her merchandise as she sees fit.

Furthermore, some have pointed out that other luxury fashion brands often sell similar items at significantly lower prices.

Check out public reaction on “M by Mahira’s” prices.