Imran tried to make fool of nation by insisting US conspiracy behind ouster: Maryam

Claims ex-PM offered lifetime extension to ex-COAS General (retd) Qamar Bajwa
Samaa Web Desk Feb 14, 2023
Photo: Screengrab

Pakistan Muslim League - Nawaz (PML-N) Chief Organizer Maryam Nawaz on Tuesday chastised former prime minister Imran Khan for making a fool of the nation by telling that he was ousted through a conspiracy backed by the US.

During a presser in Lahore, she said that Imran Khan now backed off from the conspiracy narrative.

Maryam Nawaz reiterated that Pakistan would default if they are not going to secure a pact with the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

Criticizing Imran Khan’s party PTI, she said, “They want to see Pakistan become Sri Lanka.”

She claimed that ex-PM offered lifetime extension to ex-COAS General (retd) Qamar Bajwa but starting talking against him once he got retired.

