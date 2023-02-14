WATCH: Bilal Maqsood teases new single Dheem Tana with retro, modern blend

The renowned Pakistani musician, Bilal Maqsood, has released the first teaser of his upcoming single Dheem Tana.

Bilal Maqsood, the ex-member of Pakistan’s one of the most famous pop bands, Strings; has released the first teaser of his upcoming song which has left the audience curious and excited.

Taking to his Instagram account, the musician wrote, “Just a small taste of what’s about to come.”

The video of the teaser features the recording and concert moments in a unique artistic style.

The teaser hints at something significant, a journey from the past to the present look of Bilal Maqsood. The song will release later today, on February 14.

Since, the video of the teaser has gone viral, the fans of the singer are eagerly waiting for the release of the full song.

After watching the video, one person wrote, “This not a ordinary song in this song we will see our Rock star @bilalxmaqsood life’s journey since childhood.”

Another person wrote, “Can’t wait to hear this Masterpiece.”

Bilal Maqsood is a famous name in Pakistan and has a huge fan following.

His band Strings, formed with Faisal Kapadia, produced some of the most iconic songs in the history of Pakistani music.

The band had a massive fan base not only in Pakistan but also worldwide.