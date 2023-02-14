Sedition case: Shahbaz Gill challenges acquittal rejection in IHC

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader and former SAPM Shahbaz Gill on Tuesday moved the Islamabad High Court (IHC) against the decision of the sessions court rejecting his acquittal plea in the sedition case.

In the petition, Shahbaz Gill requested the court to declare the Islamabad district and sessions court ruling null and void and order his acquittal in the sedition case.

In his petition, Shahbaz Gill also requested that the trial court proceedings be halted, arguing that the prosecution had failed to provide any evidence that could support the indictment.

The order of the trial court is a violation of Article 10(A) of the Constitution, he maintained.

Gill has made the federation respondent in the case.

Further, IHC Chief Justice Aamer Farooq also heard Gill’s petition against the appointment of special prosecutor. The court reserved its verdict on the matter.

Gill wants name out of ECL

Meanwhile, Gill also approached the Lahore High Court (LHC) seeking removal of his name from the Exit Control List (ECL) so that he can travel to the US for his “professional responsibilities, research work and administrative responsibilities”.

Shahbaz Gill was booked for sedition and inciting the public against state institutions following statements during a television program.

Gill was subsequently arrested. He was only released later after obtaining bail.