Watch Live
Samaa Logo
اردو
Lifestyle » Gossip

Baby born with perfect heart-shaped birthmark on tummy captures hearts

Jorgia’s birthdate, which is 22-2-22, is also interesting coincidence
Samaa Web Desk Feb 14, 2023
FaceBook Linkedin WhatsApp
<p>PHOTO: Cater</p>

PHOTO: Cater

Jorgia Welch, a baby girl born in February 2022 in the UK, has been making headlines for a unique and adorable reason.

She has a birthmark that takes the perfect shape of a love heart on her tummy.

The red marking, which was first thought to be temporary, has defied the odds and has continued to grow as Jorgia gets older, becoming a permanent feature of her appearance.

Jorgia’s mother, Jayne Welch, 37, said that the heart-shaped birthmark caught the attention of the hospital staff when Jorgia was born.

“The midwives couldn’t believe it when they spotted it. It was only a little red mark, but in a perfect heart shape,” she said.

Doctors who examined the newborn were also amazed by the perfectly-formed symbol.

While birthmarks are common, Jorgia’s is unique and has become a symbol of love and wonder.

Her mother loves it so much that she plans to get a matching tattoo in the same place. “We love our February-born baby girl and her very unique love heart birthmark,” Jayne said.

Jorgia’s birthdate, which is 22-2-22, is also an interesting coincidence.

According to numerology, the number two is a “supremely feminine force” that aims to bring peace and balance.

While some may dismiss this as coincidence, the heart-shaped birthmark and the significance of Jorgia’s birthdate have captured the hearts of many.

Her heart-shaped birthmark has become a symbol of love and has captured the attention of people worldwide.

social media

baby

Birthmark

Heart shaped

Perfect

FaceBook Linkedin WhatsApp

Recommended

Related Stories

Most Popular

Tabool ads will show in this div