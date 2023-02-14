Baby born with perfect heart-shaped birthmark on tummy captures hearts

Jorgia Welch, a baby girl born in February 2022 in the UK, has been making headlines for a unique and adorable reason.

She has a birthmark that takes the perfect shape of a love heart on her tummy.

The red marking, which was first thought to be temporary, has defied the odds and has continued to grow as Jorgia gets older, becoming a permanent feature of her appearance.

Jorgia’s mother, Jayne Welch, 37, said that the heart-shaped birthmark caught the attention of the hospital staff when Jorgia was born.

“The midwives couldn’t believe it when they spotted it. It was only a little red mark, but in a perfect heart shape,” she said.

Doctors who examined the newborn were also amazed by the perfectly-formed symbol.

While birthmarks are common, Jorgia’s is unique and has become a symbol of love and wonder.

Her mother loves it so much that she plans to get a matching tattoo in the same place. “We love our February-born baby girl and her very unique love heart birthmark,” Jayne said.

Jorgia’s birthdate, which is 22-2-22, is also an interesting coincidence.

According to numerology, the number two is a “supremely feminine force” that aims to bring peace and balance.

While some may dismiss this as coincidence, the heart-shaped birthmark and the significance of Jorgia’s birthdate have captured the hearts of many.

Her heart-shaped birthmark has become a symbol of love and has captured the attention of people worldwide.