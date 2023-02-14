Kurulus Osman actor Cagdas Cankaya dies in deadly earthquake

Tragedy strikes Turkish entertainment as a popular actor, Cagdas Cankaya, and his wife, Zilan Tigris, have lost their lives in the devastating earthquake that has recently hit Turkey and Syria.

Cankaya, known for his role in the widely acclaimed series Kurulus Osman, was confirmed to have been buried under debris from the devastating earthquake, according to the show’s official Instagram account.

The team of the series expressed their sorrow over the loss of Cankaya and his wife, offering condolences to their families and all those affected by the tragedy.

They wrote, “We are deeply saddened by the loss of Cagdas Cankaya, a valuable actor of our Kurulus Osman series and his musician wife Zilan Tigris in the earthquake disaster that deeply wounded us all.”

The post further read, “May God have mercy on our valuable actor Cagdas Cankaya, his wife and all the citizens who lost their lives in the earthquake, and we express our condolences to their relatives. May you rest in peace.”

With the death toll in two countries almost 40,000; the loss of the talented actor and his partner has deeply affected both the Turkish entertainment industry and the public.