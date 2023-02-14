IHCBA moves Supreme Court for immediate hearing of Punjab, KP elections case

The Islamabad High Court Bar Association (IHCBA) on Tuesday filed a miscellaneous petition in the Supreme Court (SC) seeking an early hearing for a case pertaining to the elections in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP).

As the case is of an emergency nature, the bar requested for it to be fixed for hearing tomorrow (Wednesday).

Notably, the registrar’s office did not object to the application, and the SC has formally received the plea from the bar.

This is the first petition under Article 184 sub-clause 3 of the Constitution filed this year which received no objection.

PHC seeks response from governor, ECP

The Peshawar High Court (PHC) on Tuesday sought a written response from the provincial governor and the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) in the election date case already under adjudication in the high court.

The court remarked that the governor did not submit a reply, and it inquired the governor for an explanation as to why a response was not submitted.

The hearing of the case has been adjourned until Thursday.