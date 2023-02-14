Sajal Ali graces UK premiere of What’s Love Got to Do With It?

Sajal Ali, a popular Pakistani actor, graced the UK premiere of her upcoming romantic-comedy movie What’s Love Got To Do With It?.

The star-studded event featured the entire cast, including Lily James, Emma Thompson, director Shekhar Kapur, writer Jemima Goldsmith, and others.

Sajal kept her look traditional for the international premiere. She wore a gorgeous navy blue colored velvet gharara with high necked shirt.

Speaking with the press, Ali described her character as the face of thousands of Pakistani and South Asian girls, a source of empowerment.

She said that after watching the film, people will learn “how to rise in love instead of falling in love.”

She further added, “I feel that Maymouna - her character in the movie – is the face of thousands of Pakistani and South Asian girls, and she is going to give a lot of strength and courage to all of them.”

Directed by Indian filmmaker Shekhar Kapoor and Jemima Goldsmith’s screenplay, the cross-cultural rom-com focuses on Zoe, a documentary filmmaker and her journey to love.

The movie will release in UK cinemas, on January 27, 2023.

As the promotional campaigns for the movie has started, the posters of What’s Love Got To Do With It? can be seen all over the UK on metro buses, railway stations, and subways.