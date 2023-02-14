Discover 5 top-rated courses to boost your python skills this week for free

Looking to learn a new skill without breaking the bank? Look no further than Udemy’s selection of free online courses.

With a plethora of options to choose from, we’ve taken the guesswork out of it by curating a list of the top free courses available for learning Python.

From Python for Beginners (2022) to Python for Trading and Finance, these courses cover everything from the basics to specialized applications of the popular programming language.

No voucher code is required to access these courses, which offer unlimited access to online video content for self-paced learning.

While free courses may not come with a certificate of completion, they still offer a valuable opportunity to master new skills and improve your career prospects.

Don’t miss out on these top free Python courses available this week.