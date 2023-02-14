Watch Live
Samaa Logo
اردو
Pakistan

PM Shehbaz arrives in Karachi on day-long visit

He will witness international joint naval exercises organized by Pakistan Navy
Web desk Feb 14, 2023
FaceBook Linkedin WhatsApp

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has arrived in Karachi for a day-long visit.

The prime minister will witness the ongoing international joint naval exercises organized by the Pakistan Navy in which naval forces of more than 50 countries are participating.

The main objective of these biennial exercises is to develop an effective joint strategy against pirates, terrorists, drug and arms smugglers.

The prime minister will be briefed in this regard.

Karachi

prime minister shehbaz sharif

FaceBook Linkedin WhatsApp

Recommended

Related Stories

Most Popular

Tabool ads will show in this div