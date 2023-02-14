PM Shehbaz arrives in Karachi on day-long visit
He will witness international joint naval exercises organized by Pakistan Navy
Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has arrived in Karachi for a day-long visit.
The prime minister will witness the ongoing international joint naval exercises organized by the Pakistan Navy in which naval forces of more than 50 countries are participating.
The main objective of these biennial exercises is to develop an effective joint strategy against pirates, terrorists, drug and arms smugglers.
The prime minister will be briefed in this regard.