Online kite sellers pose challenge for Faisalabad police

With the ban on kite selling and flying which results in the dozens of unwarranted deaths every year, the vendors in Faisalabad have found a new way of - online platforms.

To dodge the police, the kite sellers have set up online stores instead of selling the object on stalls.

Kite flying seems like a harmless sport, but it results in deaths and injuries every year as the throats get slit by kite strings coated with glass.

It is also extremely dangerous for use with bare hands.

Recently, two cases had been reported in Faisalabad; after which the police decided to take action against the kite sellers.

The kite festival “Basant” which is celebrated in spring is around the corner, following which the kite sellers have sprung up in numbers.

Although the festival has been celebrated since decades, but restrictions on kite selling are getting stringent each year; due to the deaths reported in connection to the sport.

To counter police action, vendors selling kites have come up with the idea of online selling and are delivering orders to customers’ doorsteps.

It has been learned that at least 166,000 people are indirectly or directly engaged in the business.

Faisalabad police seem to be powerless in front of these online kite sellers and their business running techniques.

Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Cybercrime Wing has also turned a blind eye to the issue despite occurrence of accidents in the past.