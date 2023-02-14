Seven terrorists killed in crossfire with CTD in North Waziristan

At least seven terrorists were killed in a crossfire with the Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) police in North Waziristan.

The incident occurred when the CTD was transferring three suspected terrorists from Bannu to Miranshah.

According to officials, four associates of the militants ambushed and opened fire on the CTD personnel, leading to an intense exchange of fire.

CTD officials reported that three of the militants in their custody were killed by the bullets fired by their associates.

However, the militants who had attacked the convoy were also shot down in retaliatory firing.

Furthermore, CTD officials claimed that the terrorists belonged to the outlawed Tehrik-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) and were involved in prior attacks on security forces.