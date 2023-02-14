WATCH: Ayushmann Khurrana flirts with Pathaan in Dream Girl 2 teaser

The much-anticipated teaser for Dream Girl 2, the sequel to the 2019 hit film, has been released showing Ayushmann Khurrana yet again decked up as “Pooja”.

Earlier today, famous Bollywood actor Khurrana shared the first teaser of his upcoming movie on his Instagram account.

The teaser opens with a woman in a shimmery backless blouse and lehenga, sitting on a bed with her back to the camera.

She receives a call from Pathaan, who wishes her on Valentine’s Day and informs her about the release of his film Jawan, and inquires when she will be coming.

She reveals her plans to arrive on July 7, the day of the film’s release.

Despite not showing his face, it is evident that Khurrana is not only voicing the character but also playing the role of the new Dream Girl in the film.

Sharing the teaser on Instagram, Ananya Panday, the female lead of the film wrote, “I thought there was only one heroine in the film at the time of signing the project, why is everyone calling this Pooja now?”

Alongside Khurrana and Panday, the film also stars Annu Kapoor, Paresh Rawal, Manoj Joshi, Vijay Raaz, Seema Pahwa and Rajpal Yadav.

Dream Girl 2 has been directed by Raaj Shaandilya and produced by Ektaa R Kapoor and Shobha Kapoor under the banner of Balaji Telefilms Limited.

The movie is slated to release on July 7 this year.