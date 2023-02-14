Sindh High Court grants bail to Dania Shah in video leak case

The Sindh High Court has granted bail to Dania Shah in the late Dr Amir Liaquat video leak case.

The high court announced its ruling today (Tuesday) on the bail application of Dania Shah which was reserved on February 8.

Earlier, the district and sessions court of Karachi had rejected her bail, later she approached the high court and maintained that no evidence was found against her.

Therefore, the judicial remand should end and the court granted her bail.

The high court approved her application and gave the order to submit surety bonds worth Rs2 million.

In the detailed verdict, the court barred Dania from giving statements on any media platform.

The court said that the accusations on the suspect needs more investigation for validation.

It added that the suspect confessed to filming videos in an interview.

Dania Shah, the widow of late televangelist late Dr Amir Liaquat, was arrested by FIA Cybercrime Wing from the Southern Punjab city of Lodhran in December 2022 for allegedly filming and making viral private videos of her husband which left him traumatized.

A complaint in this regard had been filed by Aamir Liaquat’s daughter from first wife, Bushra.

In one of the court proceedings, Shah admitted that while the relevant videos were on her phone, she did not know who had extracted them from the device and then made them viral.

The prosecution in the case has said that the suspect recorded videos of private moments and then posted them online to make it viral.

He sought remand of the suspect to conduct further investigations in the case.

The prosecutor added that the suspect was part of a larger gang and that she was not acting alone.

Shah’s lawyer, Liaquat Gabol, contended that the allegations against his client were false and that the prosecution did not have any evidence to prove them.

On January 23, a local court in Karachi rejected the bail plea of Dania Shah, and later Gabol challenged the court’s decision in SHC.

On February 8, the arguments of the parties on the bail application of the accused Dania Shah have been completed.

Liaquat Gabol has maintained that the numbers from which the videos were forwarded for making them viral were not Shah’s.