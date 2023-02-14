Afghan forces kill Daesh terrorists during operation in Kabul

The Afghanistan forces on Tuesday killed a group of Daesh terrorists during operation in Kārte Naw area of Hash district in Kabul.

The operation was launched on the terrorist hideouts, located in the suburbs of Kabul.

As the hideout area had been a crowded place, the raid on terrorists was made with caution.

During exchange of fire between the troops, many of the assailants belonging to the banned outfit had been gunned down.

The forces claimed that the slain terrorists were involved in recent attacks in the Kabul city.

Spokesman of Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan Zabihullah Mujahid tweeted about the operation, launched against the terrorists.