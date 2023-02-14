Sindh govt announces Peoples Bus Service for Sukkur, Hyderabad

After Karachi, the Sindh government has announced to start Peoples Bus service in Sukkur and the Peoples Pink Bus Service for Hyderabad.

Sindh Information and Transport Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon has announced the launch of the Peoples Bus Service in Sukkur on February 17 and the Peoples Pink Bus Service in Hyderabad on February 18.

He also announced new routes of the pink bus service in Karachi along with an increase in the number of buses for its existing route. The pink bus service would start on the new routes on February 20.