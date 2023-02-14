‘Fake sister’: Sajjad Ali responds to woman claiming to be his sister

Pakistani singer Sajjad Ali has responded to false claims made by a woman named Bushra, who recently declared herself as his sister.

Recently, a YouTube channel posted a video of a lady Bushra who claimed to be the sister of ace Pakistani singer Sajjad Ali.

In the interview, she claimed that she hails from the same family. Well, recently, Sajjad Ali has responded to the fake claims of the lady.

Yesterday, Sajjad Ali shared a video on his social media and dismissed the woman’s claims and stating that he did not even know her.

He further added that such false accusations were made to gain publicity or reap financial benefits and that he is aware of their motives.

Despite the unfounded allegations, the singer emphasized that his fans’ support and loyalty would remain unchanged.

The singer said that this is not the first time that he has been a target of such rumors, as a while ago, there were rumors that he had secretly gotten married and that he owned a house in Lahore.

Sajjad Ali confirmed that such rumors were spread for the sake of clickbait and money.

Ali said, “I don’t even know her, I know people do such things for clickbaits and money, if she needed the money she could have asked, she could get better help but I know things are different, they are done by the people who are after someone’s fame or success and they actually want to tarnish image or want attention.”

Furthermore, he added that although he could take legal action against the woman, he believed she was acting under someone else’s influence.

The singer concluded his message by reiterating his dedication to his fans and expressing his appreciation for their unwavering support.

