FIA books Saira Anwar in assets beyond means case

The FIA Money Laundering Circle Lahore has registered a case against a woman named Saira Anwar on the charge of accumulating assets beyond her known sources of income.

Saira Anwar, a designer, could not satisfy the authorities about her sources of income.

According to the FIR, a woman, identified as Saira Anwar, has 10 accounts in different banks.

Ms Anwar deposited Rs17.5 million in a bank, while she bought several properties during the last six months.

The FIA Money Laundering Circle has registered a case against Anwar.