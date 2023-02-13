Watch Live
Pakistan » Punjab

FIA books Saira Anwar in assets beyond means case

Agency says Saira has 10 bank accounts, bought several properties in six months
Omer Yaqoob Feb 13, 2023
<p>Photo: file</p>

The FIA Money Laundering Circle Lahore has registered a case against a woman named Saira Anwar on the charge of accumulating assets beyond her known sources of income.

Saira Anwar, a designer, could not satisfy the authorities about her sources of income.

According to the FIR, a woman, identified as Saira Anwar, has 10 accounts in different banks.

Ms Anwar deposited Rs17.5 million in a bank, while she bought several properties during the last six months.

The FIA Money Laundering Circle has registered a case against Anwar.

