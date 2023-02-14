Alkhidmat donates Rs500 million for Turkiye-Syria quake victims

The Alkhidmat Foundation on Monday announced Rs500 million for the earthquake victims of Türkiye and Syria.

The foundation’s Secretary General Syed Waqas Jafri and Managing Director Alkhidmat Global Shahid Iqbal briefed the media about the aid at Lahore Press Club.

Mr Jafri said Alkhidmat has mobilized over Rs500 million in donation and supplies to the earthquake survivors of the region, including 6,200 tents, 10,000 tarpaulins, 25,000 blankets and three tons of food supplies.

“A 47-member Alkhidmat volunteer search and rescue team, named ‘Pak 10’, has been formed in consultation with the Turkish Ministry of Interior Disaster and Emergency Management,” he added.

Alkhidmat Foundation Pakistan officials press conference at Lahore Press Club. PHOTO/FILE

The Alkhidmat volunteer rescue teams alongside Rescue 1122 and the Pakistan Army is diligently engrossed in relentless efforts to safely rescue families of our Turkish brothers and sister from beneath the wreckage in the harsh winter, led by the Alkhidmat Foundation, he added.

“Besides food and shelter, the hard-hit areas are in urgent need of a large-scale medical relief operation,” Shoaib Hashmi, the senior manager media relations, stated.

“Alkhidmat Foundation has recruited Turk-national Pakistani doctors initially for medical camps established in Syria and Turkey, while another seven-membered health team is also being deployed to Turkey,” he added.