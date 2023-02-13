Gold price dips by Rs800 per tola to Rs197,600

Th price of gold in the domestic market registered a slight dip on Monday.

According to prices notified by the Jems and Jewellers Association, Al Haj Haroon Rasheed Chand, the rates for a tola of gold of 24 karat fell by Rs800 to reach Rs197,600.

Similarly, the price of 10 grams of gold decreased by Rs656 to Rs169,410. But the price of 10 grams of 22 karat gold remained unchanged at Rs155,293.

In the international gold market, the precious metal’s value fell by $5 to $1,860 per ounce.

A tola of 24 karat silver was sold for Rs2,130, while 10 grams of the metal were sold for Rs1,826 after a decrease of Rs25.72.

Internationally, silver was traded for as little as $22 on Monday.