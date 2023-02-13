PM, FM vow to continue support for Turkish quake victims

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif met with Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari on Monday night, and discussed the overall political situation of the country.

In the meeting, they discussed Pakistan’s relief measures for the earthquake victims of Turkiye.

The two leaders agreed to support the Turkish brothers and sisters in this difficult time.

“We are with the people of Turkey in this time of difficult,” PM Sharif is reported to have said.

FM Bilawal said all possible cooperation will be extended to the people of Turkey.

Pakistan has been at the forefront of the relief efforts, with special flights carrying aid supplies to Turkiye every other day.

The PM has also urged the citizens of Pakistan to donate generously to the PM’s relief fund for Turkiye to help the quake victims.