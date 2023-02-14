Five politicians booked on sedition charges under PDM govt

Former finance minister Shaukat Tarin is the latest politician from the opposition ranks who has been booked under sedition charges. This takes the tally to five for opposition politicians to have been booked for sedition under the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM)-led federal government.

Here is the list of all the politicians from the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI who have been booked for sedition:

Shaukat Tarin

Former finance minister Shaukat Tarin, who was in charge of the national economy before Imran Khan and his cabinet was sent packing after losing a vote of no-confidence in April 2022.

He was booked by the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) in a sedition case for allegedly attempting to derail attempts by the PDM government to resume the Extended Fund Facility with the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

The audio of his alleged conversations with the former finance ministers of the Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkwha were leaked in which he urged both to reject any deal that the incumbent government makes with the IMF.

FIA booked Shaukat Tarin on February 10, 2023.

Shandana Gulzar

A case of sedition was registered against PTI leader and former lawmaker Shandana Gulzar Khan by the Islamabad Police on February 2, 2023, for allegedly ‘inciting’ people and spreading ‘hatred’ against state institutions.

She was accused of issuing controversial remarks during a talk show on a private news channel.

Fawad Chaudhry

A contingent of the Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) police traveled to Lahore to apprehend former federal information minister Fawad Chaudhry in a predawn raid on his house in Lahore on January 25, 2023.

An outspoken critic of the ruling PDM coalition government, he had been booked for issuing remarks against the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), including threatening ECP officials and their families.

Azam Swati

Former federal minister and a sitting senator Azam Swati was arrested on October 13, 2022, for allegedly tweeting a ‘highly obnoxious and intimidating message’ against state institutions, including the former chief of army staff General (retired) Qamar Javed Bajwa.

Nearly a dozen cases were registered against Swati across the country.

Shahbaz Gill

Former adviser to the prime minister and the chief of staff of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan, Shahbaz Gill was booked for sedition and inciting the public against state institutions following statements during a television program.

Gill was subsequently arrested. He was only released later after obtaining bail.