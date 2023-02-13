The truth of Rangers chasing, beating Karachi youth

Late last week, a video went viral on social media that showed a paramilitary Rangers mobile van ramming a motorcyclist on a busy road in the city and then beating the motorbike driver.

The 52-second clip started going viral, with many believing it was evidence of excesses of the paramilitary force.

What happened

In the short clip, one sees a couple of motorbikes driving on the road, and a car going the other way attempts to turn onto the street. But as it does so, a van of the Rangers is seen rushing through and ramming a motorbike.

A senior official sitting in the forward passenger seat motions to the man who has fallen over as three officials disembarked from the rear cab of the van.

The van then drove to the side of the road as the three uniformed officials, with guns and batons in hand.

As seen in the video, the biker extended his hand to a Ranger.

Instead of helping him up, a Ranger grabbed him by his collar, and two accompanying paramilitary force personnel started beating him in full view of the public.

This video has drawn a strong reaction from social media users against the border security force.

Soon after, the video - apparently recorded by a closed-circuit television (CCTV) camera installed nearby- went viral on social media.

But soon, contradictory details related to this incident emerged.

Some Twitter users claimed that the suspect taken into custody by the paramilitary Rangers was a street criminal.

Others claimed that the suspect was a drug peddler.

What is the truth of the matter?

As the video spread on social media, SAMAA TV reached out to various law enforces and witnesses of the incident to ascertain what really happened, especially all that was not captured in a 52-second clip.

One question SAMAA TV explored: was the paramilitary force deputed in Pak Colony?

Prominent businessman Muhammad Lakhani had survived a gun attack near Lyari Expressway’s Garden Interchange on February 1, 2023.

While the reasons for the attack remain unknown, the incident did send shock waves through the local business community.

Not just Karachi police but the paramilitary Rangers also launched an investigation to arrest suspected culprits involved.

With Pak Colony one of the adjoining areas where the attack occurred, the Rangers stepped up patrolling to keep an eye on the movement of people and possibly apprehend suspects.

On Friday, one of the Rangers’ patrols set up a picket near the old Mewa Shah Graveyard of the city.

The spot is popular amongst drug peddlers.

On Friday, Rangers said they spotted suspicious activity in the vicinity of the graveyard.

The motorcyclist was among the people spotted by the Rangers. As the Rangers’ van moved to intercept them, the motorcyclist and others fled.

As he attempted to flee, the motorcyclist spotted another checkpost of the paramilitary force who were stopping commuters for snap-checking.

Personnel of the border security force motioned him to stop, but he chose to speed away.

“When he sped away instead of stopping for a search is when the Rangers decided to chase the motorcyclist,” Rangers officials, who wished not to be named, told SAMAA TV.

They added that their van caught up with the biker near the Bara Board area in Pak Colony.

SAMAA TV also spoke to members of other law enforcement services active in the city, who confirmed the reasons for the deployment of the Rangers.

Who is the suspect?

Another major question that was explored: who was the motorcyclist?

Though the Rangers did not share the biker’s identity, they confirmed that he was not a habitual or hardened criminal as they first thought.

The Rangers’ officials said they checked the suspect’s criminal record against their database, and it was verified that the police or the Rangers did not want him in any criminal case.

They said that further investigations showed that the motorcyclist was neither a street criminal nor a drug peddler.

They added that the motorcyclist was actually a consumer of drugs.

The Rangers’ officials said they called the suspect’s parents and handed him over to them with the suggestion to seek the requisite help.

What about the public beating

The Rangers’ officials said an internal inquiry had been launched over the incident.

For this purpose, the officials said they had collected videos from CCTV cameras installed along the route.

In one of the videos obtained, the mobile van of the border security force can be seen chasing the motorcyclist.

According to Rangers officials, it was established that personnel of the paramilitary Rangers were chasing the biker and that he was not struck by accident.

The officials added that once the motorcyclist fell and extended his hand to one of the three Rangers personnel, who disembarked from the van, there was no justification for the beating that followed.

They said that senior officers of the paramilitary Rangers had taken notice of the incident of manhandling a suspect and assured that action against the personnel involved would be taken soon.