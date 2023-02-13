Punjab governor, ECP to consult on polls date tomorrow

Punjab Governor Balighur Rehman has convened a consultative meeting to fix a date for elections in Punjab, on Tuesday (tomorrow), on the orders of the Lahore High Court (LHC).

Representatives of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), the Punjab police chief and the chief secretary will participate in the meeting.

ECP letter to Punjab governor

Earlier, the election commission on Monday wrote a letter to Governor Balighur Rehman for consultation regarding a schedule for provincial assembly elections.

The Governor House contacted the ECP, and now a delegation of the commission is all set to meet Mr Balighur Rehman on Tuesday at noon.

The ECP secretary will lead the delegation, comprising the special secretary and DG law, to fix a date for elections in Punjab.

Meawhile, Punjab interim Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi said transfers and postings are being announced only on the orders of the ECP.

PTI Chairman Imran Khan has alleged that the interim government in Punjab has been posting its blue-eyed officials to rig the elections.