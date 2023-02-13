Peshawar Zalmi sign experienced Shakib Al Hasan for PSL 8

Peshawar Zalmi strengthened their squad for Pakistan Super League (PSL 8) by signing the Bangladeshi all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan on Monday.

Peshawar Zalmi’s squad was boosted ahead of their all important first match against Karachi Kings, which would be played on 14 February.

Bangladesh’s all-rounder, Shakib Al Hasan also played for Peshawar Zalmi in the 2017 season when they became champions.

He represented Karachi Kings in the first season as well, so Peshawar Zalmi were the second team he represented.

The seasoned campaigner has played 396 T20 matches all over the world and one of the highest wicket takers with 443 scalps.

He would only be available for Peshawar Zalmi till 26 February and would leave for national duties afterwards.