‘Baba Rehmate’ led group of five to oust PML-N govt: Sanaullah

Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah has blamed “five men” for toppling the previous PML-N government. Without the patronage of “Baba Rehmate” the conspiracy could not have been completed.

He said Baba Rehmate – a reference to former chief justice of Pakistan Saqib Nisar – was a part of this conspiracy; he was managing everything.

The minister made these comments on the SAMAA TV program ‘Nadeem Malik Live’.

He further said former premier Imran Khan was not only a beneficiary of the alleged conspiracy, but also a part of it.

After coming to power, he added, Imran should have taken everyone along. “He called the opposition, not the economy, the biggest problem of the country.”

The minister claimed that after coming to power, Imran Khan’s mission was elimination of the opposition.

“The establishment did not support him in this mission, and admitted to their mistake (of previously supporting him). Imran Khan should have taken everyone along for the betterment of the country. He is guilty of whatever happened to the country,” Sanaullah insisted.

He further claimed the role of the establishment was neutral at the time of the no-trust motion against Imran Khan. He added that it was not the job of the army to stop the PTI’s allies from switching loyalties.

The minister said Imran Khan’s intention was to install an army chief of his choice. His aim was to extend the service of the army chief to ensure he wins the next elections.

He alleged that PTI’s long marches and other tactics were adopted to pressurize the security institution.

Rana Sanaullah further said if Imran Khan was a politician and a human being, he would have sat on the table over economy.