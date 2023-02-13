Imad Wasim hopes for better performance by Karachi Kings this season

The skipper of Karachi Kings, Imad Wasim hoped on Monday, that Karachi Kings would forget what happened last year and will focus only on what lies ahead.

Imad Wasim was addressing a press conference in Karachi, ahead of their opening match of Pakistan Super League (PSL 8) against Peshawar Zalmi, as he said they would be looking to play aggressive cricket.

The winning captain of 2020 PSL said that they would be helped by the inclusion of experienced all-rounder Shoaib Malik as well.

He also answered the question about rumours on social media that things were not good between Babar Azam and Karachi Kings’ players and said that it was not true at all.

Imad Wasim also talked about Muhammad Rizwan not getting enough chances for Karachi Kings and said he did not deserve a place in their team back then.

He added that he likes to do aggressive captaincy and go for the win and he would be looking to do that once again.