Pakistan » Punjab

LHC orders implementation of Urdu as official language

Court seeks compliance report in a month
Arshad Ali Feb 13, 2023
Photo: file

The Lahore High Court has ordered the federal and provincial governments to implement Urdu as the official language, and sought an implementation report within a month.

Justice Raza Qureshi of the Lahore High Court was hearing a petition filed by Sharif Nizami and others.

Counsel for the petitioners argued that the Supreme Court had ordered implementation of Urdu as the official language. But the orders of the apex court had not been implemented.

The court directed the federal and provincial governments to implement the order, and submit a report before the deputy registrar judicial.

The public prosecutor was also directed to inform the relevant authorities for implementation of the orders.

The court adjourned hearing of the case till the second week of March.

