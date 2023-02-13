Senate panel decides to replace ‘transgender’ with ‘khunsa’ in 2018 law

A meeting of the Senate Standing Committee on Human Rights on Monday discussed the proposed amendments to the ‘Transgender Persons (Protection of Rights) Act, 2018’.

The meeting was held at Parliament House with Senator Walid Iqbal in the chair.

Senator Iqbal apprised the committee about the common position taken by movers of all six bills, that Islamic law categorically provides that gender cannot be derived from internal feeling or internal sense of being, but instead may solely be derived from physical appearance, genital attributes and congenital ambiguities.

Therefore, the committee unanimously decided to replace the word ‘transgender’ in the 2018 Act with ‘khunsa (intersex)’, and defined ‘khunsa’ as a person who has a mixture of male and female genital features or congenital ambiguities and could be classified as khunsa male, khunsa female and khunsa muskhil.

Moreover, the committee agreed on the constitution of a medical board comprising six experts at the district level, including a male general surgeon of the professor’s rank, a female gynecologist, a plastic surgeon, an endocrinologist or genetist, and a urologist – all of an associate professor’s rank, and a psychologist preferably having a PhD degree.

The committee maintained that a khunsa person shall have to get himself/herself registered with the Nadra as per the certification made by the medical board.

After detailed deliberation, the committee deferred the matter until the next meeting.

The committee was also briefed about the rape case at Fatima Jinnah Park F-9, Islamabad, and measures taken by the Islamabad police for the safety of public places.

Islamabad police chief Akbar Nasir told the committee that police is investigating the matter and utilizing all sorts of modern technology to arrest the culprit.

He added that they have also linked the park cameras with Safe City Authority, besides increasing the number of patrolling personnel and appointing a park manager.

While discussing the medical treatment of a child by K-Electric, who was injured in an electrocution incident in Karachi, KE officials informed the meeting that they will bear all the medial expenses, and also provide financial assistance for education and employment thereafter.

They will also assist in installation and upgrade of modern prosthetic limbs along with additional assistance of the Sindh government.

The meeting was attended by senators Dr Muhammad Humayun Mohmand, Fawzia Arshad, Mushtaq Ahmed, Syed Muhammad Sabir Shah, Mushahid Hussain Sayed, Molvi Faiz Muhammad, Attaur Rehman, Seemee Ezdi, Human Rights Ministry Secretary Ali Raza Bhutta and other senior officers of the ministry.