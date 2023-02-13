PSL8 live score updates: Lahore Qalandars beat Multan Sultans in thriller

Live score updates

Reigning champions Lahore Qalandars have set Multan Sultans a 176 run target in the opening match of season 8 of the HBL Pakistan Super League.

Multan Sultans’ innings

Muhammad Rizwan and Shan Masood gave a flying start to the 2021 champions while chasing 176 runs.

The pair added 45 runs in the first five overs, more importantly negotiating the opening overs of Shaheen Shah Afridi and Haris Rauf.

The pair were steady in the next five overs as well, as they made sure that wickets did not fall in 10 overs and were 84 for no loss.

Shan Masood got out after scoring 35 runs off 31 balls as Hussain Talat dismissed him, but that did not stop Muhammad Rizwan from hitting strokes all over the park.

Multan Sultans were 127 for the loss of one wicket after 15 years as David Miller joined Rizwan on the crease and they needed 49 runs off last five overs.

Skipper Shaheen Shah Afridi came back for the 16th over and struck straight away as he bowled Muhammad Rizwan for 75 runs.

Multan Sultans needed 29 runs from last two overs and Haris Rauf got David Miller’s wicket to dent Multan’s hopes.

Kieron Pollard showed his experience against the fast bowler and hit a four, and a six. Multan needed 15 runs in the last over.

Zaman Khan bowled a great last over did not bowl any bad ball to win the thriller encounter for Lahore Qalandars.

The defending champions by just one run to get off to a winning start.

Lahore Qalandars’ innings

After Mirza Baig and Fakhar Zaman gave champions Lahore Qalandars a solid platform, scoring 61 runs off the first seven overs, Zaman and Shai Hope have proceeded cautiously, adding another 32 runs over the next four overs.

Multan Sultans have struggled to contain the champions, cycling four bowlers in the opening quarter of the match with Akeal Hosein, Sameen Gul, Shahnawaz Dahani and Ihsanullah all having a go.

Akeal Hosein, though, picked up the first wicket of the tournament, dismissing Mirza Baig, who slashed at a delivery but it went comfortably to Usama Mir at backward square.

Zaman and Hope helped Lahore Qalandars score their first 100 runs of the tournament in the 12th over.

But after losing Hope, Zaman seemed to slow down and eventually returned to he pavilion himself.

Usama Mir picked up the all-important scalp of Fakhar Zaman, dismissing him for 66. It was a big blow for Lahore Qalandars to lose a well-set batsman.

Mir, though, will be happy with his second wicket of the match having already picked up another wicket.

Ihsanullah picked up a few crucial wickets as the Sultans attempted to slam the brakes on Qalandars.

The hosts will be happy with the overall total having largely contained the visitors, especially in the final overs where the match could have gotten away from them.

Multan Sultans win toss, elect to bat

Earlier, Multan Sultans have won the toss against Lahore Qalandars in the opening match of Pakistan Super League (PSL 8) and their captain Muhammad Rizwan elected to field first.

Multan Sultans will be looking to take revenge of last year’s final loss against the defending champions.

Muhammad Rizwan, the captain of Multan Sultans, made the correct call with the toss and has opted to bowl first, probably to take advantage of the toss.