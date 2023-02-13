PM Shehbaz assures Turkish envoy of full support for quake victims

Prime Minister Shehbaz on Monday assured the Turkish envoy of full support for the victims of earthquake in his country.

During his visit to the Türkiye Embassy in Islamabad, the prime minister said Türkiye supported Pakistan during its worst-ever earthquake of October 8, 2005.

The Pakistani nation was in grief over the loss of thousands of lives in Türkiye, he said.

Talking to the Turkish envoy, Shehbaz said Pakistan will continue to support the Turkish brethren till complete rehabilitation of the victims.

Sharing an update about the aid supplies sent to Istanbul, the PM said Pakistan has been taking steps to support the earthquake victims and relief goods continued to be sent for Turkish brothers and sisters.

Earlier, Turkiye Ambassador Dr Mehmet Paçacı attended a coordination meeting hosted by NDMA Chairman Lt Gen Inam Haider, that was also attended by Planning Minister Ahsan Iqbal.

The relief aid for Türkiye was discussed during the meeting.