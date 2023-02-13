Babar Azam looks forward to playing against former team Karachi Kings

Babar Azam looked prepared to face his former team Karachi Kings in Peshawar Zalmi’s opening match of Pakistan Super League (PSL 8) , which will be held on 14 February.

The former captain of Karachi Kings said that he played six seasons for their team and got a lot of love so he respects them.

The national team skipper said he was practicing a lot not because he was going to face Karachi Kings, but it was just his routine to satisfy himself.

Babar Azam said he was looking to give his best against all the teams and this was the reason PSL was very competitive and one of the best leagues in the world because all the players are looking to give best against each other.

The all time highest scorer of PSL said he was also trying to do new things and would try them in the match after making them perfect in the practice.

Babar Azam also praised all the bowling line ups of PSL and said he had different plans to face different bowlers.

He also revealed that he was looking out for many new players in this PSL as well, because every years PSL produced new talent.

Babar Azam also talked about Iftikhar Ahmed’s six sixes against Wahab Riaz and said he really enjoyed it even though it was against his team.

He praised Iftikhar Ahmed for his terrific form and called Wahab Riaz an experienced bowler, who would comeback strong.